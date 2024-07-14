Donald Trump

NYPD increases presence at Trump Tower ‘out of an abundance of caution' after assassination attempt

No motive for the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was known Sunday morning and law enforcement was not taking any chances in added extra security to key locations in NYC tied to the former president

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A heightened police presence was visible outside Trump Tower in Manhattan Sunday morning following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said "out of an abundance of caution" the NYPD is surging officers to Trump Tower and other sites related to the former president across the five boroughs.

"It's just good to have that extra caution so something else doesn't get triggered to happen like this," said one man outside Trump Tower on Saturday night.

Local precinct officers and counter-terrorism units were at the residential building along Fifth Avenue.

Concrete barricades and metal barriers are set up on 56th Street.

Law enforcement stand guard outside of Trump Tower in New York City, after Former President Donald Trump was injured when shots were fired at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13, 2024. Former US president Donald Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service agents Saturday after a series of loud bangs that sounded like possible gunshots were heard at the start of a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. (Photo by Adam GRAY / AFP) (Photo by ADAM GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

