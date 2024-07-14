NYPD increases presence at Trump Tower ‘out of an abundance of caution' after assassination attempt

A heightened police presence was visible outside Trump Tower in Manhattan Sunday morning following an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said "out of an abundance of caution" the NYPD is surging officers to Trump Tower and other sites related to the former president across the five boroughs.

"It's just good to have that extra caution so something else doesn't get triggered to happen like this," said one man outside Trump Tower on Saturday night.

The events that unfolded at today’s rally in Pennsylvania are horrific.



Sending my prayers to former President Trump, his family, and everyone who was at today’s event.



Political violence has no place in this country.



Out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is surging… — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2024

Local precinct officers and counter-terrorism units were at the residential building along Fifth Avenue.

Concrete barricades and metal barriers are set up on 56th Street.

