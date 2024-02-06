Dozens arrested in NYCHA corruption scandal, sources say

Dozens of New York City Housing Authority workers and contractors were arrested Tuesday by city and federal investigators in one of the largest public corruption roundups in Justice Department history, sources familiar with the case say.

About 70 people are charged in connection with varying alleged corruption and kickback schemes at NYCHA facilities, according to the sources. Arrests by city Department of Investigation detectives, Homeland Security Investigations agents and the inspector general for Housing and Urban Development are ongoing.

Officials say the kickback schemes included construction, maintenance and no-bid contracts at the public housing buildings.

More than 300,000 people live in NYCHA buildings, the largest public housing organization in the country.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams is expected to detail the charges at a news conference later Tuesday.

Spokespeople for the DOI, HSI, HUD-IG and SDNY did not immediately comment.