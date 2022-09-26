NYCC Guide: Tickets, Dates and What to Expect at 2022 Comic Con

Calling all comic con lovers: the pop culture convention returns to New York City with a weekend jam-packed full of panels, celebrity appearances, and can't-miss screenings.

This year's convention takes over the Big Apple the second weekend in October (tickets are already on sale) and is sure to bring thousands back to the Javits Center.

NYCC 2022 RESERVATIONS ARE NOW LIVE: https://t.co/lSRs5aE0Fb



From Main and Empire Stage panels to private autograph signings to exhibitor exclusives, it’s time to plan your Con now 💥 Need a visual walkthrough? https://t.co/EpJcUSrOSa



Read thread for a few important reminders: pic.twitter.com/U1vwwujHF2 — New York Comic Con (@NY_Comic_Con) September 26, 2022

Here's everything you need to know about New York City Comic Con:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

When and Where Is NYCC 2022?

New York City Comic Con is back at Javits Center (655 West 34th Street), not far from the Port Authority Bus Terminal and Moynihan Train Station.

The convention runs from Thursday, Oct. 6 to Sunday, Oct. 9. The show floor is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. the first three days and will close by 5 p.m. on Sunday. Panels also open each morning at 10 a.m., and will run until 10 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but close by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Artist Alley, the best place to find merchandise and other art pieces, closes at 8 p.m.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets are now on sale: single day passes cost $67.75, or attendees can buy a 4-day pass for $212.75.

In addition to attending comic con in person, New York City sells digital access to most of the weekend's live panels, as well as the recordings up to 30 days after.

Who Will Be at NYCC 2022?

The list of special guests and comic creators attending comic con is as long as ever, with appearances scheduled from big names to old favorites.

The current list of guests includes:

Brendan Fraser from "Doom Patrol," "George of the Jungle," and "The Mummy"

Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox from "Back to The Future"

Oscar Isaac from "Moon Knight," "Dune," and "Ex Machina"

Ben Barnes from "Shadow and Bone," "The Punisher" and "The Chronicles of Narnia"

Jamie Lee Curtis from "Halloween"

Mindy Kaling from "Velma" and "The Office"

Ralph Macchio from "Cobra Kai" and "Karate Kid"

Daniel Radcliffe from the "Harry Potter" franchise and "WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story"

What Are NYCC Reservations?

Reservations opened Monday, Sept. 26, for attendees looking to score reserved seating at the weekend's panels and photo ops (The old system was set up like a lottery).

Attendees with fan badges can make their reservations ahead of the convention, but all are given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. And only a select number of reservations are allowed per day.

More information on reservations can be found here.