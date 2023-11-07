NYC teacher is on a mission to raise awareness of potentially life-threatening condition

What to Know After she attended the funeral mass of Rory Staunton, a twelve year-old boy who died from undiagnosed sepsis in 2012, Ann Smith noticed some of her students were distraught over what happened to their friend. She started looking for resources geared towards educating young people about the condition, but could not find any.

Smith, a STEAM teacher at Monsignor Mcclancy High School in in the East Elmhurst section of Queens, is dedicated to teaching students in her classes about sepsis, a condition caused by an overwhelming response of the immune system to an infection.

She is so passionate about the topic that she developed an educational module and has turned it into a workbook for students and educators titled, “Infection, Detection Project Sepsis and the Immune System.”

The story started after Smith attended the funeral mass of Rory Staunton, a 12-year-old boy who died from undiagnosed sepsis in 2012, Smith noticed some of her students were distraught over what happened to their friend. She started looking for resources geared towards educating young people about the condition, but could not find any.

“I had not heard of sepsis that much. I had to really teach myself,” Smith said.

A year later she called END SEPSIS: The Legacy of Rory Staunton, at the time named The Rory Staunton Foundation for Sepsis Prevention, asking for teaching materials. Orlaith Staunton, Rory’s mother, explained the foundation was looking at ways to spread awareness.

Smith took it upon herself to help make this a reality, saying her goal with the workbook she helped create is to educate students and help save lives.

With time, in 2017, Rory’s Staunton’s Law was passed which established the first sepsis curriculum in the nation, requiring all schools in New York state from grades K -12 to teach a lesson on the condition and have health professionals trained in it. The state curriculum has some of Smith’s lessons for each grade level including a catchy song written by her entitled, “Germy Germs” as a reminder for younger children on the importance of washing their hands.

“We think it’s a crucial part of what should be taught in schools in the U.S.," Orlaith Staunton said. I think that what Ann has put together is absolutely perfect. It introduces the subject of infection and sepsis in not a scary way at all. Children will bring home this information to their parents and to their grandparents and that is what you want. It’s the fastest way to spread awareness.”

Students often first hear about sepsis in Smith’s classroom. Mary Mfsid was a freshman when she accurately analyzed blood tests for a lab on the subject -- and never forgot about that moment.

“That was my first exposure to learning about sepsis. I was so excited to hear that I was the person to crack the code,” Mfsid said.

The experience served as a confirmation for Mfsid on the kind of career path to pursue. She is now a senior studying nursing at St. Joseph’s College. Mfsid believes her knowledge of the subject has helped in her studies as well as prepare her once she is in a clinical setting.

“If one kid is able to identify something and save a life down the line it’s all worth it," Smith said.