7 Hurt After NYC Tandem Bus Veers Off Road, Leaving Front Half Dangling Off Overpass

Seven people were injured after a New York City accordion-style bus veered off the road and half of it dangled off an overpass.

A police spokesperson says the bus driver was "unable to navigate the roadway and went off the road" near the Cross Bronx Expressway and University Avenue around 11 p.m. Thursday. No other vehicles were involved in the incident and no arrests have been made.

All the injured were bus passengers and they were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Videos from the Citizen App show massive police response to the scene and many people gathering to take photos and videos.

