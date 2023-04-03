NYC Street Closures Planned for Trump Arraignment; Details Expected Monday, Sources Say

What to Know New York City is gearing up security again for possible protests and unrest tied to the unprecedented indictment of Donald Trump; the former president has denied wrongdoing

Security is expected to be especially tight around Trump Tower, where he is expected to stay Monday night, and the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse at 100 Centre Street for the arraignment

The NYPD has said it is aware of no credible threats to NYC at this point; it's unclear if any potential organized actions may intensify post-indictment, but with the pall of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection still looming large, law enforcement at all levels of government are preparing accordingly

New York City is expected to outline public safety and security measures, including street closures, later Monday, according to City Hall sources, as the unprecedented indictment of former President Donald Trump brings Manhattan to a standstill.

The NYPD has said it is aware of no credible threats to New York City at this point tied to the ex-president's historic looming court appearance Tuesday in Lower Manhattan. The scene around Manhattan Criminal Court at 100 Centre Street, as well as Trump Tower, where the 76-year-old is expected to stay Monday night, will both be tightly secured.

A bevy of street closures is expected to facilitate Trump's travel between LaGuardia Airport, where he is expected to arrive later Monday, Trump Tower and the courthouse, though an official announcement was pending Monday. Secret Service, US Marshals, NYPD and other officials are expected to lead the motorcade from Midtown to 100 Centre Street.

Police are also preparing for potential protests from both sides Monday and Tuesday. Trump had urged his supporters to "PROTEST, PROTEST, PROTEST" weeks before the Manhattan grand jury indicted, and though he hasn't re-upped the public call as directly since, his allies, including U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, expressed their intent to support.

With the pall of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection still looming large, the NYPD and its law enforcement partners at all levels of government have been preparing for any eventuality. They scaled up security a few weeks ago, at a time when a potential indictment appeared imminent, then stood down -- and ramped up again ahead of last week's vote.

The NYPD reissued the order for every member of the department to report in full uniform and ready for deployment as of Friday. That mandate is a precautionary measure and covers about 36,000 NYPD officers and 19,000 civilian employees. It comes as top officials shore up security plans ahead of what potentially could be a busy two days of pro- and anti-Trump demonstrations throughout the city, especially in front of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

The Fifth Avenue location has continued to attract supporters, opponents and tourists who just want to see the scene.

An Eric Adams spokesman said, "The mayor is in constant contact with Commissioner Sewell about all public safety issues affecting the city. The NYPD continues to monitor all activity and there are no credible threats to the city at this time. The NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe."

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine also said he was bracing for whatever may come, tweeting last week that "NYPD and other law enforcement agencies have been planning and coordinating intensively for this moment. New York City is ready. If there is a Trump mob, they have lost the element of surprise."

Security is expected to be more intense in Lower Manhattan, where NYPD officers escorted District Attorney Alvin Bragg from his office last week. The kind of security needed to get the former president in and out of the same building poses an unprecedented logistical challenge the NYPD and the court system say they are prepared for.

The grand jury indictment has remained sealed and is expected to stay sealed until Trump's arraignment. Multiple sources say it includes about 30 counts of document fraud-related charges. Trump has denied wrongdoing.

