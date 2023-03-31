Marjorie Taylor Greene Vows to Protest Trump ‘Witch Hunt' in Person; NYPD Ramps Up Security

What to Know New York City is gearing up security again for possible protests and unrest after a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict former President Donald Trump on Thursday

Trump ally U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted Friday she plans to come to NYC for Trump's expected arraignment on Tuesday; the indictment likely won't be unsealed until then

The NYPD has said it is aware of no credible threats to NYC at this point; it's unclear if any potential organized actions may intensify post-indictment, but with the pall of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection still looming large, law enforcement at all levels of government are preparing accordingly

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Donald Trump's most ardent allies, plans to show her support for the now-indicted former president -- the first ever to face criminal charges -- in person.

The Georgia Republican tweeted Friday that she's coming to New York on Tuesday, when sources say Trump is expected to be arraigned on the still-sealed Manhattan grand jury indictment.

Evoking Trump's rhetoric, Greene urged her more than 600,000 Twitter followers to join her, saying, "We MUST protest the unconstitutional WITCH HUNT!" It had been seen nearly a half-million times within 60 minutes.

Greene, whose Twitter account was temporarily restricted -- and later swept of more than 5,000 messages Twitter deemed incited violence -- earlier this week, had tweeted a large graphic in support of Trump an hour before that. Pinned to the top of her account is a post from Jan. 7, 2021: "RT if you still have @realDonaldTrump’s back!"

With the pall of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection still looming large, the NYPD and its law enforcement partners at all levels of government have been preparing for any eventuality. They scaled up security a few weeks ago, at a time when a potential indictment appeared imminent, then stood down -- and ramped up again a day ago ahead of the vote.

Some demonstrated after Trump told the globe he expected to be arrested, but those protests were largely muted. It wasn't clear if any potential organized action might intensify post-indictment. The NYPD has said there's no credible threat to the city at this point, and it has ordered every member of the department to report in full uniform Friday.

That mandate is a precautionary measure and covers about 36,000 NYPD officers and 19,000 civilian employees. It comes as top officials shore up security plans ahead of what potentially could be a busy weekend of pro- and anti-Trump demonstrations throughout the city, especially in front of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan.

The Fifth Avenue location has continued to attract supporters, opponents and tourists who just want to see the scene.

An Eric Adams spokesman said, "The mayor is in constant contact with Commissioner Sewell about all public safety issues affecting the city. The NYPD continues to monitor all activity and there are no credible threats to the city at this time. The NYPD always remains prepared to respond to events happening on the ground and keep New Yorkers safe."

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine was bracing for whatever may come, tweeting Thursday evening that "NYPD and other law enforcement agencies have been planning and coordinating intensively for this moment. New York City is ready. If there is a Trump mob, they have lost the element of surprise."

Meanwhile, in lower Manhattan, District Attorney Alvin Bragg left his office amid a crush of reporters, surrounded by the NYPD. That seems to be just a hint of the kind of security needed to get the former president in and out of the same building — an unprecedented logistical challenge the NYPD and the court system now must prepare for.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York. Sen. Chuck Schumer, both expressed public pleas for peace Thursday. Both Democrats urged Americans to let the legal process play out for Trump as it would anyone else.

“He will be able to avail himself of the legal system and a jury, not politics, to determine his fate according to the facts and the law,” Sen. Majority Leader Schumer said. “I encourage both Mr. Trump’s critics and supporters to let the process proceed peacefully and according to the law.”

The ex-president has denied all allegations against him.

