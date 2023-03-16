NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade: Street Closures, Watch Guide and More FAQs

New York City's iconic St. Patrick's Day parade returns in full force Friday, marching up Fifth Avenue for the 262nd time in its storied history.

Of course, New York City parades beget street closures -- and other questions. Here's what you need to know.

We'll just give you all the logistics. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and runs until about 4:30 p.m. ET, though the live broadcast will run until 3 p.m. The route begins on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and ends on Fifth uptown at 79th Street.

Anywhere along the stretch is a great place to watch, though if you want to be close to the action, you better get there early. Sorry, there aren't any portable bathrooms, so take care of that before you arrive. The parade has no floats.

And no, you can't march with your pet.

If you can't be there to watch it in person, you can still see all the festivities live as they unfold. Starting at 11 a.m. ET and continuing through 3 p.m. ET, tri-state viewers can enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, online or on the app.

We've got you covered (details here). For the first time, the parade will also be available for a national and international audience through the station’s “NBC New York News” streaming homes on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play. (Click here for a step-by-step guide to accessing the “NBC New York News” streaming channel.)

Parade organizers do make DVDs available for purchase at a later date. More info on that here.

Former Bagpipe Major for New York's St. Patrick's Day Parade will now be participating as an Aide at Large to the parade's Grand Marshall. Gus Rosendale reports.

Which Streets Are Closed?

See planned street closures below, though know additional ones are possible at the discretion of the NYPD.