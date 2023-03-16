NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade: Street Closures, Watch Guide and More FAQs

New York City's iconic St. Patrick's Day parade returns in full force Friday, marching up Fifth Avenue for the 262nd time in its storied history.
If you can't be there to watch it in person, you can still see all the festivities live as they unfold. We've got you covered (details here). For the first time, the parade will also be available for a national and international audience.
Of course, New York City parades beget street closures -- and other questions. Here's what you need to know.
When Does NYC St. Patrick's Day Parade Start?
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
We'll just give you all the logistics. The parade starts at 11 a.m. and runs until about 4:30 p.m. ET, though the live broadcast will run until 3 p.m. The route begins on Fifth Avenue at 44th Street and ends on Fifth uptown at 79th Street.
Anywhere along the stretch is a great place to watch, though if you want to be close to the action, you better get there early. Sorry, there aren't any portable bathrooms, so take care of that before you arrive. The parade has no floats.
And no, you can't march with your pet.
How Can I Watch It Live?
If you can't be there to watch it in person, you can still see all the festivities live as they unfold. Starting at 11 a.m. ET and continuing through 3 p.m. ET, tri-state viewers can enjoy the over-the-air broadcast on WNBC, online or on the app.
We've got you covered (details here). For the first time, the parade will also be available for a national and international audience through the station’s “NBC New York News” streaming homes on Peacock, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus and Xumo Play. (Click here for a step-by-step guide to accessing the “NBC New York News” streaming channel.)
Parade organizers do make DVDs available for purchase at a later date. More info on that here.
Which Streets Are Closed?
See planned street closures below, though know additional ones are possible at the discretion of the NYPD.
- 5th Avenue between 42nd Street and 86th Street
- Madison Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street
- Madison Ave between 78th Street and 86th Street
- Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 46th Street
- 43rd Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 44th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Vanderbilt Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 48th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 64th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 72nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 79th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 80th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 81st Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 82nd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 83rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 84th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 85th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue