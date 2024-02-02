NYC retires 420-pound NYPD subway surveilling robot after pilot ends

The shiniest member of the New York City Police Department is being put on ice.

Following a trial run in 2023, the Knightscope K5 Security Robot tasked with patrolling the busiest subway station in the transit system seems to be out of a job.

The NYPD confirmed that K5, weighing in at 420 pounds and in need of human chaperones, wrapped

"The Knightscope K5 has completed its pilot deployment in the NYC subway system," a department spokesperson said Friday.

According to The New York Times, the robocop was parked among "a mountain of cardboard boxes" in vacant storefront, officially pulled from service.

At the time of its debut, Mayor Eric Adams said the robot's effectiveness would be examined and the city would decide its best use.

Security cameras already cover the majority of the transit system throughout the boroughs -- so why add another on wheels?

NYC Transit President said a lot of the station cameras "are hidden or not obvious for criminals. This is a reminder technology is watching folks."

Officials said K5 would not record audio or use facial recognition technology, but the robot's arrival spurred transparency groups. Last summer, the Legal Aid Society called for investigations into the police department's use of new technologies in regards to the Police Oversight of Surveillance Technology Act.

“The Adams’ Administration continues to be distracted by false claims of high-tech solutions to age-old issues," a statement from the legal group said following reports of K5's retirement.