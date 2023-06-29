summer

NYC pools open for summer at limited capacity due to lifeguard shortage

By Kiki Intarasuwan

NBC Universal, Inc.

New York City's public pools have finally opened after summer appeared to arrive early.

The city's parks department announced that 48 outdoor pools throughout the five boroughs will be open for the rest of the summer starting Thursday, at limited capacity. Pool hours are 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day, with a break for pool cleaning between 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Operations of the pools were adjusted last year due to the lack of lifeguards on duty and the shortage continues to be an issue this year. NYC Parks Commissioner told NBC New York that there are currently 650 lifeguards on staff, compared to 1,400 before the pandemic.

The city has fewer than half the number of lifeguards this year than before the pandemic and the YMCA's longest-serving lifeguard is stepping in. Erica Byfield reports.
Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Open pools in NYC

CLICK HERE to find a pool near you.

What to know before you go

News

Supreme Court 5 hours ago

Supreme Court rejects considering race in college admissions, striking down affirmative action

Storm Team 4 Jun 27

Hazy, dry skies as NYC metro area under air quality alert due to Canadian wildfires

What to wear

You must wear a bathing suit to enter the pool area and colorful shirts aren't allowed.

What to bring

Make sure you have a sturdy lock when you head to the pool to keep valuables safe. Padlocks are required for entry and they do not accept luggage locks.

What NOT to bring

Free sunscreen is provided at the pools. You should also leave food, glass bottles, electronic devices, newspapers, and other valuables like jewelry at home.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

summer
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us