Tri-State to Update Travel Quarantine List as Testing Ramps Up at NY Airports

What to Know The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut implemented a joint quarantine restriction in late June on travelers from viral hotspot states; travelers from certain states must self-isolate for 14 days

The number of restricted areas stands at 33 states, plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands

New York has maintained a low infection rate despite its phased regional reopenings; Some New York City museums and cultural institutions have started to welcome back visitors Monday

New York will be adding COVID testing sites at JFK and LaGuardia Airports, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said, part of the state's ongoing effort to limit travel-related virus spread. The quarantine list, which currently stands at 33 states plus Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, is also expected to be updated on Tuesday.

The restricted-states list, a joint effort initially announced in late June by Cuomo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, requiring travelers to the tri-state area from viral hotspots to quarantine for 14 days. Hotspots are defined as areas that have experienced a seven-day rolling COVID test positivity average of 10 percent or higher. By comparison, New York state is in the middle of a 17-day streak with a positivity rate of 1 percent or lower.

In addition to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, the current restricted-states list includes, as of Tuesday: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

Daily Percentage of Positive Tests by New York Region

With all of New York state in some phase of reopening, Gov. Andrew Cuomo is shifting his focus to monitoring test results on a daily basis across each region to identify potential hotspots before they emerge. Here's the latest tracking data by region. For the latest county-level results statewide, click here

Heavy fines are possible -- at least in New York -- for travelers who do not self-isolate. To help with enforcement, Cuomo requires those landing at New York airports to fill out a contact form. If they don't, they may get a $2,000 fine. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio amped up the road enforcement earlier this month, imposing checkpoints at key city entry points. Drivers are pulled over at random and asked to fill out one of the contact forms if the quarantine applies.

Last week, the mayor also signed an executive order requiring hotels to deny travelers room access if they refuse to submit a form. He also reminded New Yorkers returning home from viral hotspots that they too need to quarantine. The city has said up to 20 percent of its COVID cases stem from recent travel.