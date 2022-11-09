NYC Driver Indicted in 100 MPH Death Crash That Sent Tesla Flying 40 Feet in Air

A 23-year-old Brooklyn man has been indicted for allegedly killing his passenger and hurting three other people in a 100 mph Tesla flip and crash last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Jonathan Mikhaylov, of Gravesend, is accused of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless endangerment and other offenses in the June 10, 2021 late-night crash on National Drive in Mill Basin.

Prosecutors allege Mikhaylov was driving at an extremely high rate of speed, upwards of 100 mph, when he missed a ninety-degree turn onto Strickland Avenue, careened through a metal fence and hit two garbage dumpsters.

The impact sent the Tesla flying airborne for nearly 40 feet. It rotated mid-air, at which point the back passenger side of the car hit a retaining wall. The vehicle ultimately came to rest in the driveway of a senior living facility.

No one in the facility was hurt but 18-year-old Jack Levy, one of four passengers in Mikhaylov's Tesla, suffered severe head trauma and died the day after the crash. Another 18-year-old sustained multiple fractures, a liver laceration and lung bruising, while a third passenger, a 22-year-old, suffered a fractured skull.

Minor injuries were reported to the fourth passenger. Mikhaylov also escaped with minor injuries.

According to court papers, Mikhaylov allegedly had been driving at 100 mph less than three seconds before the initial collision. Surveillance from the senior living community shows the collision -- and the speed at which Mikhaylov was driving at the time, prosecutors say.

Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available. He is due back in court in January and faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

“This defendant’s alleged reckless driving caused the death of a young man whose entire life was ahead of him and left others injured," Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a statement announcing the indictment. "My office will continue to fully investigate cases of vehicular violence and prosecute drivers who break the law on our roadways and endanger our communities."