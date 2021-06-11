Brooklyn

18-Year-Old Dead, 4 Hurt as Car Smashes Through NYC Assisted Living Center Fence

A cause of the crash remains under investigation

bk crash SPEC
News 4

An 18-year-old man died and four other people were hurt when a car somehow veered off the road and slammed through a fence at an assisted senior living center in Brooklyn, authorities said early Friday.

The crash into the Sunrise at Mill Basin facility on Strickland Avenue happened around 11:45 p.m. the night before. The dead victim hasn't been identified.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The other four people who were hurt were said to have suffered minor injuries but were taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.

Local

Brooklyn 4 hours ago

MTA to Remove Bus From Brownstone Days After Crash

Decision 2021 7 hours ago

Crime Leads Voter Concerns as NYC Mayoral Primary Approaches

No injuries were reported at the assisted living facility, which didn't appear to sustain any significant damage to its structure.

Footage from the scene showed a mangled white sedan crushed up against what appears to be some sort of wall and the fence.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyncar crashtraffic deaths
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us