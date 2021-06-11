18-Year-Old Dead, 4 Hurt as Car Smashes Through NYC Assisted Living Center Fence

An 18-year-old man died and four other people were hurt when a car somehow veered off the road and slammed through a fence at an assisted senior living center in Brooklyn, authorities said early Friday.
The crash into the Sunrise at Mill Basin facility on Strickland Avenue happened around 11:45 p.m. the night before. The dead victim hasn't been identified.
The other four people who were hurt were said to have suffered minor injuries but were taken to a hospital as a precaution, officials said.
No injuries were reported at the assisted living facility, which didn't appear to sustain any significant damage to its structure.
Footage from the scene showed a mangled white sedan crushed up against what appears to be some sort of wall and the fence.
An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.