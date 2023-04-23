NYC Libraries Reportedly Lose Weekend Service in Mayor's Latest Budget Cut Proposal

Reports of cutbacks for New York City libraries has spurned public outcry for weeks over the possible ramifications to the city's library system.

The shape of those proposed cutbacks are finally taking shape thanks to a letter from the head of the New York Public Library, which the details of where reported this week in The Gothamist.

NYPL President Anthony Marx said New Yorkers should brace for the eventuality that weekend library service is on the chopping block. The latest round of proposed cuts, he said, would strip the libraries of $23 million.

“This would result in the elimination of Sunday service at all eight current locations, the reduction of hours, and moving to a five-day service schedule at a majority of locations,” Marx wrote.

A deficit of that size could also eliminate positions currently vacant, as well as any future vacancies.

“All of this is, of course, truly awful to even contemplate, and we still hope, and will do all we can, to avoid these cuts,” the letter continues.

The proposed cuts come amid a volatile time for libraries across the country fighting pressure by a small minority trying to ban, and successfully in many places, books that cover issues relating to people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals. Some libraries fighting against that have seen funding cut or been forced to close.

A study released last year found that more than 70% of parents opposed book banning. Specifically, the survey found that most parents had a "high degree of confidence in school librarians to make good decisions about which books to make available to children."

Earlier this month, the Eric Adams administration asked all city agencies to cut another 4% from their budget. A justification for this round of cuts is the increasing migrant population in the city and the resources needed to respond.

Pressed about the possible library cuts at a media briefing in March, the mayor pushed back on labeling the so-called belt tightening as "cuts."

"From Staten Island to the Bronx, all of them are doing an amazing job and I think that it is a misreporting to state that we are making cuts. We've asked every agency in the city to look for efficiencies and the jobs that were not being filled. Vacancies," Adams said.

"There is a financial crisis that we are facing and so I understand what they're saying. I respect it. But I need for all of my agencies to focus on how do we weather this storm?"

The Gothamist reports the library systems in Queens and Brooklyn also expect to cut weekend service if the proposed budget cuts go through.