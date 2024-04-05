WATCH LIVE: Magnitude 4.8 earthquake hits NJ, rattles entire tri-state

What to Know A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit Hunterdon County, New Jersey, at 10:23 a.m. Friday -- and it reverberated across the entire tri-state area

The FAA instituted ground stops at Newark and JFK Airports as a precaution; no major infrastructure impacts were immediately reported to transit systems, according to the MTA and NYPD

It's not the first quake to rumble the tri-state area this year. In January, a magnitude 1.7 earthquake struck near Astoria, Queens, according to USGS

Did you feel it?

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck New Jersey Friday, triggering frenzied phone calls all the way from Manhattan to Albany to Long Island, Montclair and New Haven. The FAA ordered ground stops at Newark and JFK airports.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake hit 4.3 miles north-northeast of White House station, in Hunterdon County, about 45 miles west of New York City, at 10:23 a.m. It reverberated throughout the entire tri-state area, and was felt as far away as Maryland and Massachusetts, according to witness reports.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

USGS

How strong an earthquake is that? USGS reported "moderate" intensity near the epicenter, with light and weak shaking reported regionally.

In New York City, people described feeling the quake as a slight vibration. Some thought it was just a subway rolling underground beneath them. A meeting at the United Nations was briefly disrupted.

Janti Soeripto, president of Save the Children, was speaking to the UN Security Council about humanitarian aid in Gaza in front of when a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning.

The NYPD says all relevant emergency agencies are being briefed on the situation. At this point, impacts appear minimal. Mayor Eric Adams was expected to join Office of Emergency Management officials at a noon briefing.

New York City just felt the impacts of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake with an epicenter of Lebanon, New Jersey. @NYCMayor @NYPDPC @NYPDChiefOfDept @NYPDChiefPatrol @NYPDnews @NYPD1stDep are being briefed. While we do not have any reports of major impacts at this time, we’re still… — NYPD Deputy Commissioner, Operations Kaz Daughtry (@NYPDDaughtry) April 5, 2024

At the state level, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said her team was assessing potential impacts and damage and would provide updates as needed throughout the day on Friday.

The MTA said service was not affected thus far, though teams may be dispatched later to inspect train lines. New Jersey Transit, meanwhile, was reporting up to 20-minute delays due to crew bridge inspections.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and has been felt throughout New York.



My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 5, 2024

It's not the first quake to rumble the tri-state area this year. In January, a magnitude 1.7 earthquake struck near Astoria, Queens, according to USGS.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/JIn7L/1/

Earthquakes in the New York City area are rare, even if they seem increasingly common in recent years.

There are fault lines in the city but experts say residents have nothing to fear.

“I wouldn’t worry about it too much. The East Coast has been geologically stable for millions of years," Stephen Holler, an associate professor of physics and engineering at Fordham University, said.

He doesn't expect aftershocks to be a concern.

While a relatively strong earthquake for this part of the United States, it doesn't compare to the one that hit Taiwan earlier this week. The country's strongest earthquake in more than 25 years, the magnitude 7.4 quake that hit Wednesday killed at least nine people died and hurt more than 1,000. Scores remain missing.

Surveillance video shows maternity staff securing newborn babies during Wednesday’s earthquake in Taiwan.

Earthquake felt across Northeast

In midtown Manhattan, the usual cacophony of traffic grew louder as motorists blared their horns on momentarily shuddering streets. Some Brooklyn residents heard a booming sound and their building shaking. In an apartment house in the East Village, a resident from more earthquake-prone California calmed nervous neighbors.

At a coffee shop in lower Manhattan, customers buzzed over the unexpected earthquake, which rattled dishware and shook the concrete counter. “I noticed the door trembling on its frame,” said India Hays, a barista. “I thought surely there couldn’t be an earthquake here.”

People in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Connecticut and other areas of the Northeast reported shaking. Tremors lasting for several seconds were felt over 200 miles away near the Massachusetts-New Hampshire border.