WATCH: Water gushes from Manhattan high-rise

Water was seen pouring from the side of a Manhattan high-rise Thursday.

The FDNY said it got a call around 12:15 p.m. about a water leak from a building on Eighth Avenue and West 42nd Street. Video posted to the Citizen app shows what looked like a geyser erupting from the side of the building.

No injuries were immediately reported. It wasn't clear how the waterfall impacted people on the ground.

The water had stopped flowing by the time News 4 cameras got to the scene around 12:30 p.m.

The Department of Buildings says it was not called to the scene.

An investigation into the leak is ongoing.