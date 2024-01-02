FDNY responds to report of small explosions on Roosevelt Island

Firefighters responded to reports of small explosions on Roosevelt Island, then declared the scene under control with no clear cause, according to fire officials.

Residents in both Manhattan and Queens called to report what they said sounded like small explosions coming from Main Street, south of the Roosevelt Island Tramway, just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. The situation was resolved within about an hour. FDNY crew said the cause of the loud booms couldn't be determined.

One building was said to be shaking. A large firefighting effort was present at the scene before dawn Tuesday.

No injuries were immediately reported.

The FDNY said it turned the scene over to Con Edison after declaring it safe.