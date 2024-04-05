earthquake

Where does today's earthquake rank in NYC area history?

The Tewksbury earthquake is the strongest with an epicenter in the NY area since 1884 and the fourth-strongest ever

By NBC New York Staff

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit Tewksbury, New Jersey, Friday morning, rattling people across the East Coast, from Maryland through New York City and Massachusetts, and briefly stalling air and rail travel region-wide.

The U.S. Geological Survey says 42 million people as far as 200 miles from the epicenter may have felt shaking. It was reminiscent of a 2011 magnitude 5.8 earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada -- but the epicenter of that one was in Virginia, much farther from home. 

So where does that rank Friday's quake in terms of the strongest to directly hit the New York City area? See below.

