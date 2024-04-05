Where does today's earthquake rank in NYC area history?

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake hit Tewksbury, New Jersey, Friday morning, rattling people across the East Coast, from Maryland through New York City and Massachusetts, and briefly stalling air and rail travel region-wide.

The U.S. Geological Survey says 42 million people as far as 200 miles from the epicenter may have felt shaking. It was reminiscent of a 2011 magnitude 5.8 earthquake that jolted tens of millions of people from Georgia to Canada -- but the epicenter of that one was in Virginia, much farther from home.

So where does that rank Friday's quake in terms of the strongest to directly hit the New York City area? See below.

A relatively shallow 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the northeast Friday morning. Dr. Stephen Holler, an associate professor of Physics at Fordham University, explains how it's highly untypical for the region.