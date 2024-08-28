New video shows spectacular look at proposed NYC casino from the High Line

We got our first look at renderings for Wynn Resorts and Related Companies's next development phase plans at Hudson Yards, which includes a proposed resort and casino, a few months back. Now we're seeing the plan in motion.

And the video is pretty stunning, especially from the High Line.

Wynn Resorts and Related Companies's shared video (above) showing what the complex would look like from that perspective.

The plans for the development, known as Hudson Yards West, will include a gaming resort and hotel, called Wynn New York City. The hotel would include dining options, bars, spas, and lounges, a March announcement said.

The new development would also include a residential building and office space, along with a 5.6-acre park with access to the Javits Center and other nearby parks.

Related Companies / Wynn Resorts

Wynn and Related said they would submit an application for one of the coveted planned gaming licenses in the area with the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board.

The state gaming commission is only planning to issue three casino licenses in downstate New York in areas that could include New York City, on Long Island, or in Westchester County. It's not clear when that'll happen.

Among the applicants for a license is Mets owner and billionaire Steve Cohen, who has proposed a Hard Rock Hotel gaming resort in Queens near Citi Field.

Coney Island also submitted a bid for a gaming license and proposals for a Las Vegas Sands resort on the site of the Nassau Coliseum.

The proposed Hudson Yards West location would be built above the Hudson Yards railyard between West 30th and West 33rd Streets and 11th and 12th Avenues.

