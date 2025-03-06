Shootings

Jeep driver dies in NYPD shootout at Home Depot parking lot

It wasn't immediately clear Thursday why the man allegedly opened fire on responding officers; officials say the officers told the man to show his hands and drop his gun repeatedly and he refused

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two NYPD officers were taken to a hospital in stable condition after a shootout with an armed man in a Jeep on Staten Island Thursday, authorities say. The suspect was shot by police and died.

Officers responded, in marked and unmarked vehicles, to a 911 call about a man with a gun at the Home Depot parking lot on Veterans Road West in Tottenville around 5:20 a.m., according to the preliminary investigation. As they arrived, they heard multiple gunshots fired. They exited their vehicles and encountered a 55-year-old in the Jeep with a gun.

NYPD officials said at a news briefing that officers tactically positioned themselves around their vehicles and verbally engaged with the suspect. Multiple officers repeatedly instructed him to show his hands and drop his weapon, which is confirmed on body and security camera footage, officials say.

The man didn’t comply and five uniformed officers opened fire.

He was hit multiple times and pronounced dead at a hospital. His identity wasn't immediately released, but officials say he had a documented arrest history. They didn't immediately elaborate.

The two officers were taken to a hospital to be evaluated as a precaution. They were not hit by gunfire. A weapon was recovered at the scene, along with numerous shell casings and live ammunition.

The scene showed signs of chaos, with shopping carts overturned on the pavement as authorities investigated. There is no indication of any connection to the Home Depot store, officials said.

The area was closed through much of the morning.

