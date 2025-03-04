NYC may start cracking down on this common violation seen every day on city streets

New York City drivers are known to double park. That habit could soon cost them, as state lawmakers consider double parking enforcement legislation.

"I heard in other boroughs there is quadruple parking and triple parking,” said Queens Assemblyman Steven Raga, who proposed the bill.

The city-wide effort he’s backing would involve installing 150 cameras. Raga wants the state to invest $35 million.

"We are going to identify what are the intersections the streets, roadways that have high incidents and percentage of violations and fatalities,” he said.

The lawmaker believes catching violators would increase pedestrian safety, reduce commute time, and address noise and air pollution.

One idea is to mount the cameras like red light cameras and send out fines in the mail. Currently, a first offense for a camera violation in New York City is $50 dollars.

Another suggestion under consideration: adding the cameras to areas with existing bus enforcement.

A long time Jackson Heights resident hopes it also addresses delivery trucks too.

"If they park to unload Any the amazon or whatever, and then the other people has to wait a long time," Gloria Uribe said.

If this is approved, NYC's Department of Transportation would implement and enforce the program. An agency representative said, "automated enforcement has proven to change driver behavior and make our streets safer for everyone.”

Raga has heard push back from people saying parking is limited and sometimes they need to run a quick errand or pick up or drop someone off. He said he’s assessing whether to give drivers a five-minute grace period.

Raga wants funding for the legislation included in the upcoming state budget. He said the DOT would have a year to figure out the best way to manage the effort.

Residents like Jennifer Rosario hope it happens.

“It's really really annoying, it's annoying, it really is, that's what the bottom line is," said Rosario.