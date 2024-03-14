Wynn and Related unveil renderings of proposed Hudson Yards casino development

Wynn Resorts and Related Companies have unveiled plans for the next phase of development at Hudson Yards, which includes a proposed resort and casino.

The plans for the development, known as Hudson Yards West, will include a gaming resort and hotel, called Wynn New York City, which would include dining options, bars, spas, and lounges, according to a press release unveiling renderings of the site.

The new development would also include a residential building and office space, along with a 5.6-acre park with access to the Javits Center and other nearby parks.

Wynn and Related said they will submit an application for one of the coveted planned gaming licenses in the area with the New York State Gaming Facility Location Board.

The state gaming commission is only planning to issue three casino licenses in downstate New York in areas that could include New York City, on Long Island, or in Westchester County.

Among the applicants for a license is Mets owner and billionaire Steve Cohen, who has proposed a Hard Rock Hotel gaming resort in Queens near Citi Field.

Coney Island also submitted a bid for a gaming license and proposals for a Las Vegas Sands resort on the site of the Nassau Coliseum.

The proposed Hudson Yards West location would be built above the Hudson Yards railyard between West 30th and West 33rd Streets and 11th and 12th Avenues.

“As the leading designer, developer, and operator of premium gaming resorts in the world, Wynn New York City will attract luxury and aspirational travelers to our destination resort in Hudson Yards. Wynn guests consistently spend more when they travel. That results in greater tax revenues for the city and state and more spend in the local community, all with less foot traffic than might be required at other resorts,” said CEO of Wynn Resorts Craig Billings said in a press release.

Wynn and Related said they will announce more details of the plan, including traffic mitigation proposals, as the process goes forward.

The state gaming board has not released a date for a decision on when it will announce the winners of the three coveted gaming licenses.