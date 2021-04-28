NY to Repeal Cuomo COVID Booze Restriction, Among Others, as State Eases Mask Rule

What to Know The Senate Democratic Majority will move Wednesday to repeal several COVID-related executive orders implemented by Gov. Andrew Cuomo

It'll be the first such move since the Legislature voted in March to strip Cuomo of his pandemic emergency powers amid separate scandals; the governor says his team was going to get to the alcohol rollback anyway

The development comes one day after New York adopted new outdoor CDC mask guidance for fully vaccinated people; top NYC officials say losing masks can work but they wanted more time to review guidelines

New York is expected to roll back more pandemic restrictions Wednesday, including allowing bars and restaurants to sell alcohol to customers who don't buy food, in the Senate Democratic Majority's first repeal of any COVID executive order since voting to strip Gov. Andrew Cuomo of his pandemic emergency powers last month.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The development comes a day after Cuomo said New York state adopted new CDC outdoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated and non-vaccinated people. Those recommendations include a number of circumstances where even non-vaccinated people can ditch the mask when out in public. Earlier in the day, New York City officials had said the city presents unique challenges and they wanted to review the recommendations in detail before seeing how best to apply them in the five boroughs.

Allowing people to congregate at city bars and outside restaurants without buying food became a sticking point over the summer as viral rates started to increase again. Crowds of young people lingering on packed streets, some without masks, were blamed for fueling COVID spread at the time. The situation has changed since then.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its guidelines Tuesday on the wearing of masks outdoors, saying fully vaccinated Americans don't need to cover their faces anymore unless they are in a big crowd of strangers. NBC New York's Ray Villeda reports.

The statewide rolling positivity rate is 2.06%, Cuomo says -- the lowest rolling average since Nov. 7. Hospitalizations are at their lowest total (3,184) since Thanksgiving and vaccination rates are rising.

Nearly 32% of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, while New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio will likely hit the halfway mark to his June goal of fully vaccinating 5 million residents Wednesday. So far, 2.4 million (28.8% of the city's population) is inoculated. New daily case, hospitalization and daily death averages have been falling accordingly.

While indoor dining capacity is still limited to 50% for the city and 75% for the rest of the state, restrictions like the food and alcohol rules are "no longer necessary," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said in announcing the planned repeal.

Even though it marks the first series of Cuomo executive order appeals for a man whose daily briefings were once considered must-watch TV at the national level, the governor seemed unphased. In fact, he appeared to welcome the change.

"With the numbers steadily decreasing, lifting this COVID-related restriction was something we were in the process of implementing in the coming days," Cuomo senior adviser Rich Azzopardi said of the food with alcohol purchase requirement. "We are pleased that the legislature agrees that we have made enough progress on COVID that New York is in a position to repeal this provision."

Restauranteurs have been outspoken on their opposition to that rule and others since Cuomo implemented them last summer. Some owners even created menu items like "CUOMO Chips", to mock "Cuomo's Unnecessary Obligated Menu Options" because they believed the rule was unfair to an industry already hit hard by the pandemic.

The New York State Restaurant Association on Tuesday applauded the news, calling it a small step towards recovery. A midnight curfew for indoor service remains in effect statewide, though Cuomo has said he is open to reassessing that in the coming weeks.

The leaders of America’s most-populous states - all recently criticized in the national press following different controversies - have one surprising thing in common: middling approval ratings that are neither near the top nor the bottom of the nation’s 50 state leaders.

Other Cuomo executive orders set to be repealed Wednesday include eliminating "unnecessary" penalties for vaccine providers who don't see their full allocation within a certain period of time and priority group regulations legislators say slow the process.

Under the deal made between New York's Assembly and state Senate to reverse Cuomo's emergency powers, his other temporary emergency powers are set to expire on April 30. The executive orders he has issued will remain in effect as the Legislature sees fit. Cuomo also needs to consult the Legislature on new potential orders -- and he said Monday he will notify the necessary parties of the new mask guidance adoption.

It's not immediately clear how the city plans to communicate the new guidance to its public. De Blasio's senior public health adviser, Dr. Jay Varma, called the anticipated change "logical" ahead of the official announcement but said the city presents some unique challenges.

It's more crowded than other places, generally speaking, and the year-long pandemic has made masking a cultural norm. While New Yorkers certainly want to ease restrictions, some anxiety comes along with relaxing them for many who live in the former national epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, officials note.

After the CDC and FDA announced on Friday that the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would be lifted, CDC director Rochelle Walensky vouched for its safety and efficacy despite extremely rare serious side effects. “The [Johnson & Johnson vaccine] is an important vaccine offering key advantages, including its single-dose option and its viability when the supply chain may not allow for freezers.”

More details on the city's response to the new mask recommendations are expected later Wednesday. New Jersey's governor has yet to issue a response to the new CDC guidelines on behalf of his state, while Connecticut was poised to lift its outdoor mask mandate this coming Saturday, along with other remaining outdoor restrictions.

Indoor masking will likely remain in place for some time in the tri-state area, given the density and heightened risk associated with closed spaces. But as vaccinations reach more and more people, those restrictions too will eventually be up for reassessment.

New York continues to make the process easier, with Cuomo announcing that all state-run mass vaccine sites will accept walk-ins for eligible New Yorkers of any age starting Thursday. He encourages all local providers to do the same. De Blasio expanded walk-ins to all New York City-run sites for people of any eligible age last Friday.

Not sure how the process works? Or when you might be able to get an appointment? Check out our handy tri-state vaccine site finder and FAQs here

New York City and New Jersey Vaccine Providers

Click on each provider to find more information on scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 Vaccine.

"The more New Yorkers who get vaccinated, the faster we will defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild a new and better state and economy for everyone,” said Cuomo, who announced the new state walk-in policy in Johnson City in the Southern Tier.

The walk-in appointments at state-run sites are for first doses only, Cuomo said. Second doses of the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be scheduled automatically after the first shot is administered, he said.