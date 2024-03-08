NY parents fight for son with autism who was banned from children's section at library

A suburban New York family is fighting to get their son with autism access to their local library, because even though he loves spending time in the children's books section, one library is refusing to let him in.

Poetry, fairy tales, animal adventures — all sorts of children’s books bring enjoyment to Matt Maillet, a 31-year-old who developmentally is closer to a 5-year-old.

"Matt has Prader-Willi syndrome, he has autistism. He’s very autistic. He’s got the mind of a kindergartener but he’s got the body of a teenager," said his father, Dan Maillet. "He doesn’t really fit in the kid world and he doesn’t fit in the adult world."

The children’s section at the West Harrison Library in Westchester County was a favorite place for Matt, complete with its atmosphere, activities and music program. But earlier in March, Matt and his caregiver Kayla Brown were asked to leave.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"He was sitting in a chair waiting for me to bring him books and they came up with the rules and said Matt was no longer allowed to be there because he was an adult," Brown told NBC New York.

She has since started an online petition challenging the library’s policy which states no one over the age of 12 can use the children’s room unless they are accompanying a child. Brown said she’s brought Matt to the library several times and he’s never had issues or disturbed anyone. He just enjoys the environment.

"He loves to be around the kids, it makes him happy. He loves to hear their voices, watching them play, he needs to be included too," said Brown.

There are 645 signatures towards the petition goal of 1,000. Matt’s parents are hoping the library can turn the page and have a change of heart. Dan Maillet called the situation "very sad," saying it's the first time he's ever seen any sort of discrimination toward Matt.

"People like Matt have been short-changed in life already and to be short-changed at a public library — I just think it’s atrocious," said Matt's mother, Dorothy Maillet. "I think he should be allowed in. They should change their rules and he should be a part of the community as everyone else."