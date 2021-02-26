NY Man Accused of Snapping Photos of Election Documents During Capitol Riot Charged

A man accused of walking onto the Senate floor last month and taking photographs of election-related documents is facing charges for his alleged participation in the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, federal officials say.

Christopher Moynihan, 30, was arrested Thursday by the FBI at his residence in Salt Point, New York, in Dutchess County.

Moynihan is charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in Washington, D.C. with entering a restricted building without authority, engaging in disorderly conduct, and impeding an official government proceeding, court papers say.

Earlier today, we arrested Christopher Moynihan for his role in the riot and assault on the Capitol. We will continue to work with @FBIWFO to hold those responsible accountable for their actions. See our latest photos at https://t.co/p3TCfSF35H… — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) February 25, 2021

Two witnesses and former colleagues identified Moynihan as the person depicted on a videotape using his cellphone to take pictures inside the Senate chamber of official congressional notes and documents relating to the certification of electoral results. He was also identified on the videotape as standing on the dais inside the Senate chamber, court papers say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The witnesses also identified Moynihan's voice on the videotape saying, "There's got to be something we can use against these f---ing scumbags." Attorney information for Moynihan was not immediately known.

Moynihan has joined a long list of tri-state area residents arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 attack. Days earlier a retired NYPD officer was accused of using a pipe to attack a U.S. Capitol officer.

Two more men were arrested for their alleged roles in the Capitol riot in January, both with NYC ties: One is a retired NYPD officer who once guarded City Hall and Gracie Mansion, the other is a GOP party official from Queens. NBC New York's Jonathan Dienst reports.