Man Surrenders in New York on Charges Related to Violent U.S. Capitol Riot

What to Know A spokesperson for the New York FBI office said Thomas Webster surrendered Monday at the FBI’s Hudson Valley office on charges filed in federal court in Washington, D.C. related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

A spokesman for US Attorney’s office said Webster will appear in federal court in White Plains Tuesday.

This latest development follows a myriad of arrests and charges against a number of tri-state residents in connection to the violent events that unfolded early last month when a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Additional information, including if Webster retained an attorney who can comment on his behalf, was not immediately known.

Nearing two months after the siege, the FBI continues to make arrests throughout the country. Since the violent riot, a number of tri-state residents have been arrested and charged with various crimes in connection to the deadly event, including a New York City sanitation worker, the brother of a retired NYPD officer, an MTA worker and an Upper West Side community leader.