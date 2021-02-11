FBI Searches Home of UWS Community Leader in Connection With U.S. Capitol Riots

What to Know FBI agents searched two New York City apartments connected to a man who allegedly took part in the U.S. Capitol siege early last month, News 4 New York learned Thursday.

FBI agents searched two New York City apartments connected to a man who allegedly took part in the U.S. Capitol siege early last month, News 4 New York learned Thursday.

One of the apartments searched is located in an Upper West Side brownstone, while the other is the Washington Heights' apartment, located on Fort Washington Avenue, where the alleged suspect has spent time caring for his ailing mother, sources say.

The man was allegedly at the Washington Heights apartment when the FBI arrived. He complained that he was feeling ill and was subsequently hospitalized.

Several neighbors claimed the man boasted of being at the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riots and took video of the event.

Neighbors said they are shocked since he was head of the neighborhood block association, ran a security company, had done several news stories with media – including NBC -- complaining about rat infestations, and was involved in leading the block's banging of the pots for health care workers as a means of saying "thank you" for their work and dedication during the ongoing pandemic. Neighbors also said he volunteered near Ground Zero after 9/11.

Although he has not been charged, sources familiar with the investigation say charges could come in the coming days.

This latest development follows a myriad of arrests and charges against a number of tri-state residents in connection to the violent events that unfolded early last month when a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. The brother of a former NYPD officer, an MTA worker and a sanitation worker were among those arrested in the days and weeks following the riots.

This is a developing story.