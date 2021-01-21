NY Man Arrested in Capitol Riot Case; Traveled to DC With Retired NYPD Brother: FBI

What to Know A Rockland County man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Kelly's arrest is just the latest in the tri-state area in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol siege earlier this month.

A Rockland County man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Christopher M. Kelly was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday at his residence in New City, New York, law enforcement sources said.

The court papers allege that Kelly traveled to Washington, D.C. with his brother, a retired NYPD officer.

Kelly is expected to appear via teleconference in federal court in White Plains later Thursday.