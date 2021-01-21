Crime and Courts

NY Man Arrested in Capitol Riot Case; Traveled to DC With Retired NYPD Brother: FBI

By Joe Valiquette

What to Know

  • A Rockland County man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
  • The court papers allege that Kelly traveled to Washington, D.C. with his brother, a retired NYPD officer.
  • Kelly's arrest is just the latest in the tri-state area in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol siege earlier this month.

A Rockland County man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

Christopher M. Kelly was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday at his residence in New City, New York, law enforcement sources said.

The court papers allege that Kelly traveled to Washington, D.C. with his brother, a retired NYPD officer.

Kelly is expected to appear via teleconference in federal court in White Plains later Thursday.

