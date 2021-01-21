NY Man Arrested in Capitol Riot Case; Traveled to DC With Retired NYPD Brother: FBI

What to Know
- Kelly's arrest is just the latest in the tri-state area in connection to the deadly U.S. Capitol siege earlier this month.
A Rockland County man was arrested by the FBI on federal charges related to the events at the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.
Christopher M. Kelly was arrested at 5 p.m. Wednesday at his residence in New City, New York, law enforcement sources said.
The court papers allege that Kelly traveled to Washington, D.C. with his brother, a retired NYPD officer.
Kelly is expected to appear via teleconference in federal court in White Plains later Thursday.