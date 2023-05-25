NY Comic Con 2023: Headliners, Ticket Info, Dates And Everything You Need to Know

It's still a few months away, but we're starting to get some ideas of what New York Comic Con 2023 is shaping up to look like!

We have all the information you'll need for this year's convention, including when it's happening, who will be headlining, dates for when tickets go on sale, and more.

Who Is Headlining? What Stars Will Be Making Appearances?

On Tuesday, organizers announced who the headliners will be — and if you are a fan of charming, bearded actors, you're in luck.

Chris Evans and Ewan McGregor — you may know them better as Captain America and Obi-Wan Kenobi, respectively — will be at the helm of the four-day affair held from Oct. 12-15 at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

Joining them will be "Doctor Who" stars Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant, for fans of the long-running British sci-fi series.

Also, there will be a treat for old-school horror buffs, as iconic "Rocky Horror Picture Show" actor Tim Curry and master of horror John Carpenter will make appearances as well.

When Do Tickets Go On Sale?

The first tickets to go on sale will be the VIP Presale, which go up on May 31. Only those who bought VIP tickets in 2022 will be eligible to participate in the 24-hour exclusive presale.

Those looking to get VIP Presale tickets can check their inbox of the email they used to purchase tickets in 2022, where a link to buy the tickets will be sent. The sale begins at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

On June 2, those with a Popverse Superfan Membership will get their chance to get presale tickets as well. Those tickets go on sale starting that Friday at noon.

A fan verification presale goes live on Sunday, June 11, at 10 a.m. An email with a unique link will be sent for people who rolled over their fan verification profile, giving the chance to buy tickets 48 hours before the presale begins.

As for general on sale, that will be on June 21 at 12 p.m. People who have never attended a NYCC and are looking to buy tickets will need to create a fan verification profile, as will those who did not roll over their profile previously. Organizers said more information on when the fan verification application will open back up again will be coming soon.

How Much Do Tickets Cost?