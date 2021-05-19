NY Announces New COVID-19 Guidance for Child Care and Camp Programs

What to Know New York released updated guidance for health and safety measures at child care, day camp and overnight camp programs in the state that include protocols for COVID testing, capacity limits to adhere to social distancing and sanitation among other requirements.

The updated guidelines, effective Wednesday, call for these facilities and programs to collect COVID-19 vaccination status and documentation for all staff and children, as well as implementing mandatory daily health screening practices of their staff and visitors, which should include daily temperature checks.

"To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

In the case there is a positive COVID-19 test result by a staff member or child at the site, the facility or program needs to notify the state and local health department immediately.

Additionally, each site must implement a capacity limit for children and campers that allows for social distancing. This measure also calls for staff members who are not fully vaccinated to maintain a distance of at least six feet from other unvaccinated staff.

The new guidance also touches upon who should wear masks and when they should wear them. Children and campers over the age of two and staff who are not fully vaccinated must wear face coverings except when eating, drinking, showering, swimming, or sleeping/resting. Facilities and programs must provide and require the use of face coverings for individuals who are not fully vaccinated.

Other hygiene, cleaning and disinfection requirements as advised by the CDC and Department of Health must also continued to be followed.

"We are continuing to make incredible progress against COVID and lifting restrictions based on the science and numbers, but we are not yet at the finished line," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement. "To help ensure maximum protections for staff and children at child care and camp programs, we are issuing this guidance so the facilities can implement basic but critical measures that will allow them to operate safely."

Click here for full guidance for facilities and programs.