Again! NJ Transit, Amtrak suspend service at NY Penn Station during rush hour

And now this.

NJ Transit and Amtrak riders found themselves stranded again Friday, with rail service suspended in and out of New York's Penn Station during the morning rush -- and then some.

Again, NJ Transit cited Amtrak overhead wire issues as the problem.

Amtrak attributed the mess to a disabled commuter train in Penn Station and said it didn't anticipate service being fully restored until noon Friday. After that, expect delays of up to an hour.

Service Disruption: As of 8:24 am ET, Due to a disabled commuter train in New York (NYP), All rail services will be delayed/modified between PHL & NYP. Resumption of service is estimated at 12:00 pm. Delays of at least 60 mins are expected. Updates to come. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 21, 2024

Midtown Direct trains are diverting to Hoboken.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

NJ Transit said its tickets and passes were being cross-honored by NJ Transit, private buses, and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken, and 33rd Street. See more alternate routes here.

It comes less than a day after a power issue caused a lengthy disruption of both NJ Transit and Amtrak heading into the evening rush hour.

Amtrak had previously said that service suspension, which lasted hours Thursday afternoon, was caused by a "malfunctioning circuit breaker" that caused a loss of power on the tracks between Newark Penn Station and Newark Union Station. Amtrak and NJ Transit later said a brush fire in Secaucus had also caused issues for trains.

Earlier in the week, Amtrak warned the high temperatures the region is facing could require trains to operate at lower speeds and result in afternoon delays of up to 60 minutes.