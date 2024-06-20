Raging brush fire halts traffic on I-95 in NJ, smoke seen for miles

A raging brush fire erupted in Secaucus, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon, spewing thick black smoke into the air visible for miles and halting traffic ahead of the evening rush.

It wasn't clear what sparked the fire, which broke out between the train tracks and I-95, near the Eastern Spur that leads to the Lincoln Tunnel. Traffic appeared to be backed up all the way to Newark by 3 p.m.

Flames could be seen coming close to the edge of the highway as traffic moved through on the far left northbound lane.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Chopper 4 was over the scene.

Chopper 4 showed an intense line of flames cutting across the grass.