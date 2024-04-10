NJ Transit board to vote on 15% fare hike, slated to start weeks after congestion pricing

What to Know The first NJ Transit fare hike in nearly a decade comes up for a vote Wednesday after NJ Transit's preliminary estimates for Fiscal Year 2025 found a budget deficit of $119 million

The proposed hike is 15% starting July 1 of this year with a 3% annual increase afterward, taking effect July 1, 2025.

Even though NJ Transit ridership has reached about 80% of its pre-COVID levels, the agency is entering its 5th consecutive year of ridership below pre-pandemic levels. This low ridership has resulted in the loss of nearly $2 billion in fares, according to NJ Transit.

NJ Transit's board will convene Wednesday to vote on what would be its first fare hike in nearly a decade, a 15% proposed increase that would take effect on the heels of New York City's controversial congestion pricing tolls, if all goes according to plan.

The proposal, initially released in late January, comes after the agency's preliminary estimates for Fiscal Year 2025 found a budget deficit of $119 million.

The proposal calls for a 15% hike taking effect July 1 of this year -- congestion pricing is supposed to start June 15 -- and then a 3% annual increase indefinitely after that starting on July 1, 2025.

If the board votes in favor, it would mark the first time NJ Transit has increased its fares in nearly a decade. It would also eliminate the FLEXPASS discount.

According to the agency, since 2015 "NJ Transit has held the line on fare increases" while adding additional service on more than 100 bus routes. Since then, the agency says, inflation has increased by more than 30%, which has impacted operational costs, contracted services, contractual wage increases of around 10,000 of the agency's employees and healthcare costs -- the latter increasing 47% during this time.

On top of the inflation, NJ Transit said costs to run bus and rail service have gone up as well.

The proposal calls to preserve service at current levels for the next fiscal year but offered no guarantees for the following years — meaning there could be cuts to service in the future.

Here is an example of the proposed fare increase:

Travel Mode Current One-Way Fare Proposed One-Way Fare Bus (One-Zone Local) $1.60 $1.80 Bus (Intestate to NY)

- Jersey City to PABT

-Toms River to PABT

$3.50

$21.25

$4.00

$24.00 Access Link Base Fare (*based on comparable bus fees) $1.45 $1.65 Newark Light Rail $1.60 $1.80 HBLR $2.25 $2.55 Rail

-Philadelphia to Pennsauken

- Princeton JCT to PSNY

$4.25

$16.00

$4.85

$18.40

Despite NJ Transit using federal COVID relief funds over a few years to offset the loss, the funding will be exhausted in Fiscal Year 2025, the agency said.

Critics blasted the state for not acting sooner to prevent passing on the cost to riders.

Hundreds of people spoke out against the plan during a series of public hearings on the issue last month.