NJ Transit proposes 15% fare hike — first increase in almost 10 years

What to Know NJ Transit is proposing a fare hike -- the first in almost 10 years -- with a number of scheduled public hearings beforehand, the transportation agency announced in a press release Wednesday.

The proposed increase, comes after NJ Transit's preliminary estimates for Fiscal Year 2025 found a budget deficit of $119 million. The proposed hike is to the tune of $15 percent starting July 1 of this year and a 3% annual increase afterwards taking effect July 1, 2025.

Even though NJ Transit ridership has reached to about 80% of its pre-COVID levels, the agency is entering its 5th consecutive year of ridership below pre-pandemic levels. This low ridership has resulted in the loss of nearly $2 billion in fares, according to NJ Transit.

If this proposal passes, it would mark the first time in almost a decade in which NJ Transit increases its fares. According to the agency, since 2015 "NJ Transit has held the line on fare increases" while adding additional service on more than 100 bus routes. Since then, according to the agency, inflation has increased over 30%, which has impacted the operational cost, contracted services, contractual wage increases of around 10,000 of the agency's employees and healthcare costs -- the latter increasing 47% during this time.

Here is an example of proposed fare increase:

Travel Mode Current One-Way Fare Proposed One-Way Fare Bus (One-Zone Local) $1.60 $1.80 Bus (Intestate to NY)

- Jersey City to PABT

-Toms River to PABT

$3.50

$21.25

$4.00

$24.00 Access Link Base Fare (*based on comparable bus fees) $1.45 $1.65 Newark Light Rail $1.60 $1.80 HBLR $2.25 $2.55 Rail

-Philadelphia to Pennsauken

- Princeton JCT to PSNY

$4.25

$16.00

$4.85

$18.40

NJ Transit also said that it has undergone enhancements since 2018, including restoring the ranks of locomotive engineers, an updated app, new fare payment technologies, improvements to its Access Link paratransit service and graduated more than 2,300 new bus operators.

Despite NJ Transit using federal COVID relief funds over a few years to offset the loss, the funding will be exhausted in Fiscal Year 2025, the agency said.

NJ Transit will hold 10 scheduled in-person public meetings in 10 New Jersey counties -- including morning and evening sessions -- beginning Monday, March 4 through Friday, March 8 to allow for public comments before the plan is up for vote by the NJ Transit Board of Directors.

If you can not make it to the meetings, you will be able to send in comments for the record at www.njtransit.com/hearing, via postal mail to: PUBLIC HEARING OFFICE – FARE PROPOSAL COMMENTS, ONE PENN PLAZA EAST, NEWARK, NJ 07105, or via email at hearing@njtransit.com.The public comment period will be open until 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 8.

PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULE

Monday, March 4, 2024 11:00am - 1:00pm

CHERRY HILL (Camden County)

Cherry Hill Public Library

1100 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Monday, March 4, 2024 6:00pm - 8:00 pm

ATLANTIC CITY (Atlantic County)

Atlantic City Convention Center – Meeting Room 309

1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 10:00am - 12:00pm

PATERSON (Passaic County)

Passaic County Community College – Paterson room

1 College Blvd, Paterson, NJ 07505



Tuesday, March 5, 2024 6:00pm - 8:00 pm

HACKENSACK (Bergen County)

Bergen County Administration Building – Conference Center

2 Bergen County Plaza 1st Floor, Hackensack, NJ 07601

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 10:00am - 12:00pm

TRENTON (Mercer County)

Trenton Transit Center

72 South Clinton Avenue, Trenton, NJ 08609

Wednesday, March 6, 2024 6:00pm - 8:00pm

BELMAR (Monmouth County)

Belmar Municipal Building – Council Chambers

601 Main St., Belmar, NJ 07719

Thursday, March 7, 2024 10:00am - 12:00pm

WOODBRIDGE (Middlesex County)

Berkely College Woodbridge Campus Student Center

430 Rahway Ave., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

Thursday, March 7, 2024 6:00pm - 8:00pm

UNION (Union County)

Kean University – North Avenue Academic Building

Conference Center, Room 606, 6th Floor, 1000 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083



Friday, March 8, 2024 10:00am - 12:00pm

SECAUCUS (Hudson County)

Frank R. Lautenberg Station at Secaucus Junction – Long Hallway

County Road & County Avenue, Secaucus, NJ 07094

Friday, March 8, 2024 6:00pm - 8:00pm

NEWARK (Essex County)

NJ TRANSIT Headquarters – Board Room

One Penn Plaza East, Newark, NJ 07105

For more information on the meetings, or the proposed fare hike, click here.