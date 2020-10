Are you missing a parrot?

Firefighters in Paterson, New Jersey, say they rescued the colorful bird from the top of City Hall on Tuesday night. The parrot was reportedly grooming itself when officials got to it.

Authorities are looking for a possible owner of the large blue and yellow macaw. For now, they've named the bird Chewey.

Photos from the Paterson Fire Department shows the bird resting on a man's arm following the rescue. If you recognize the creature, contact the fire department.