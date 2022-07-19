NJ Amazon Worker Death During Prime Day Rush Under Investigation

An Amazon worker at a New Jersey warehouse died during last week's $12 billion U.S. Prime Day bonanza, the company confirmed in a statement Tuesday.

Details on the employee's death were not immediately made available, nor was the person identified.

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time," Amazon spokesperson Sam Stephenson said in a statement. "We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care."

According to NJ.com, the worker died July 12 and worked at the company's fulfillment center on Carteret's Industrial Highway.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the death.