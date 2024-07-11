Newborn child found abandoned in front of Chelsea building

A newborn baby was found abandoned in front of a Chelsea building early Thursday morning, FDNY sources tell NBC New York.

A team of paramedics was finishing their shift around 3:15 a.m. when a doorman knocked on their vehicle to alert them to a newborn child in front of 515 West 23rd Street, across from an Emergency Medical Services station near The High Line, according to sources.

The paramedics took the baby into the EMS station for evaluation before the child was taken to a nearby hospital for care.

The baby still had its umbilical cord attached, according to the NYPD.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is continuing, police said.

The state of New York has a safe haven law, or the Abandoned Infant Protection Act, where are a parent can abandon "a newborn baby up to 30 days of age anonymously and without fear of prosecution -- if the baby is abandoned in a safe manner." In the case of the law, the parent must abandon the baby in a safe location, such as a hospital, staffed police station, or staffed fire station, provided they also notify an "appropriate person," according to the Office of Children and Family Services.

More information on New York's Abandoned Infant Protection Act is available by calling 1-866-505-SAFE (7233).