Newark Airport experiencing flight delays due to ‘equipment issue'

Some flights into and out of Newark Liberty International Airport are being delayed Friday afternoon due to an "equipment failure," according to the FAA.

The FAA said it is slowing flight at both Newark and Teterboro airports due to the equipment issue. No further detail was given about what equipment was involved or when the failure would be fixed.

According the FAA's airport status website, some arriving flights are being delayed by an average of one hour and thirty-four minutes as of 5:30 p.m. Friday. Departing flights are dealing with gate holds and tax delays between 16 and 30 minutes, and increasing, the FAA site said.

Departures from Teterboro were being delayed by an average of 60 minutes (and increasing), according to the FAA.

The Port Authority, which operates Newark Airport, said there are planes arriving and departing at the airport.

On its website, Newark Airport suggests passengers check with their airlines for the latest status.