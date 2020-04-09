New York Has Most COVID-19 Cases in World; Cuomo Warns of More Death as Curve Flattens

What to Know New York and New Jersey saw record single-day death spikes for the second straight day Wednesday; still, there are signs the curve is flattening -- and social distancing is more important than ever

Hospitalization rates are stabilizing and fewer new patients are needing breathing tubes in New York; Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns the death toll could keep rising, though, describing it as a "lagging indicator"

More than 200,000 in the tri-state area have now tested positive for COVID-19; 8,100-plus have died, including first responders and children

Four days ago, the nation's top doctor, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams, warned America this would be the "saddest week" of the pandemic. He was right.

New York and New Jersey both saw their daily death tolls spike to new records Wednesday for the second day in a row, while New York City's coronavirus toll surged well past 4,500 — more than the number killed on 9/11. The widely cited Gates Foundation-funded IHME model projects New York deaths to peak Thursday, though it has lowered its ultimate projections for fatalities in the state.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned the death toll could very well continue to rise dramatically day over day, even as the state sees an encouraging plateau in hospitalization rates. The death toll itself is a “lagging indicator,” reflecting people who had been hospitalized before this week, he said. The fatalities have overwhelmingly been the most vulnerable patients, the ones on ventilators.

Cuomo has said the longer people stay on ventilators, the more unlikely they are to ever come off them. Experts say up to 50 percent of patients with severe respiratory distress die while on ventilators. The link is so compelling that some doctors are trying to move away from using the machines when they can.

To date, more than 8,100 tri-state residents have lost their lives to COVID-19 and more than 200,000 have been infected. After recording more than 500 deaths a day since late last week, New York state recorded its biggest one-day jump Wednesday (779), for a statewide toll of more than 6,000, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. New Jersey also saw a new daily death record (275) as its toll surpassed 1,500. The personal tragedy is relentless and heartbreaking.

“They are more than just a statistic. Every number is a face. Every number is a family,” Cuomo said, ordering all state flags to be lowered to half-staff as New Jersey did last week. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, whose state has lost nearly 350, issued the same executive order later Wednesday.

New York's death toll alone is nearly more than 42 percent of America's, based on NBC News estimates. Nearly two-thirds of the state's fatalities have been reported in just the last six days. Stark racial disparities have been apparent -- and Cuomo, as well as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, have both pledged new outreach and expanded testing opportunities in communities of color.

As of Wednesday, New York state had 6,268 deaths and 149,316 total cases; that caseload is more than any country in the world has reported to date, according to Johns Hopkins. New York City itself had 81,803 total cases and 4,695 fatalities, well more than the number who died in the 9/11 terror attacks.

De Blasio acknowledged Wednesday that the real toll was likely higher, saying only COVID-19 could explain a recent massive spike in home deaths. The death of a Manhattan doctor, who experienced sudden breathing problems and collapsed in an elevator at his East Village building several weeks ago, could be one of those cases. His life has not been counted in the COVID-19 toll. Both de Blasio and Cuomo, as well as federal officials, are looking at ways to include probable or presumed cases in the overall death tolls.

While the tragedy may continue to mount, there have been hopeful signs. About two-thirds of New York's hospitalized patients have been discharged; hundreds of NYPD and FDNY members have been cleared to return to work. Johns Hopkins data shows that more than 300,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19 out of nearly 1.5 million positive cases.

Cuomo said Wednesday "there's no doubt we're now bending the curve." But he, along with leaders at all levels of government and top health experts, warn gains are contingent upon strict adherence to social distancing.

"We are flattening the curve by what we are doing. If we stop what we are doing you will see that curve change," Cuomo said Wednesday.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who has asserted the life-changing impact of social distancing perhaps more forcefully and frequently than any governor, says that single factor could be a difference of 420,000 COVID-19 cases for his state. On Wednesday, he issued new executive orders to drive home the point: All essential retailers must limit the number of customers inside their stores to 50 percent of approved capacity and everyone, employees as well as patrons, must wear face coverings. He also suspended non-essential construction in New Jersey beginning Friday night, while increasing the highway weight limit for COVID-19 supply-carrying trucks to keep the distribution chain moving.

Overall, New Jersey remains the nation's second most-impacted state, reporting 47,437 cases and 1,504 deaths as of Wednesday. Connecticut could be an emerging hot spot as well, standing at 8,781 cases with 335 dead.

Where Do We Go From Here?

Cuomo has long said public health and the economy aren't mutually exclusive priorities. He said he has spoken with Murphy and Lamont about developing a uniform approach to rebooting their economies, just as they did several weeks ago in shutting them down.

What might that look like? Cuomo offered no immediate specifics, saying we're not quite there yet. But he did suggest a key path to get there: Testing. And more testing. The governor is talking about more than typical COVID-19 tests -- he's talking about newly FDA-approved antibody testing. And bringing that to scale.

Cuomo says antibody testing, which identifies people who have recovered from COVID-19, will hasten a return to the workforce. He, along with some of the nation's top experts, say it's unlikely someone who has had the novel coronavirus will get re-infected because their course with it may grant them the precious immunity no one in the globe had before becoming infected with it themselves. If testing gets to the point where people can be tested for antibodies even without a prior COVID-19 test, many more could get back even sooner.

Though experts say it's unlikely someone who has had COVID-19 will get it again this season, they acknowledge it's far from impossible. Murphy said he, Cuomo and Lamont have discussed a possible uniform approach to mobilizing resources for when COVID-19 comes back, which the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, has said could happen in the fall.

All three tri-state governors have pledged to help out other states when their times of need come as the nation has stepped up to help theirs. Their states have a combined 204,534 cases and 8,107 deaths, representing half of all cases in America, which NBC News estimates have surpassed 431,000, and more than half of its deaths, which are nearing 15,000.

Each U.S. state has experienced the pandemic uniquely, Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House Coronavirus Task Force response coordinator, said on "TODAY" Wednesday. The curves of Washington and California look persistently flat because they started social distancing early, she said, while New York and New Jersey, which have a much higher population density, initially had a “logarithmic rise in the number of new cases." Those are beginning to stabilize, Birx noted.

"What's really important is that people don't turn these early signs of hope into releasing from the 30 days to stop the spread," she said. "If people start going out again, and socially interacting, we could see a very acute second wave very early."

The ultimate toll on the American psyche from this job- and soul-crushing crisis is incalculable at this point. As Cuomo has said, this crisis will transform a generation -- and shape another.

The White House has projected anywhere from 100,000 to 240,000 U.S. lives could be lost to the pandemic. Birx said Wednesday she's hopeful America's death toll will come in well in under the lower end of those projections because of how seriously people are taking mitigation guidelines. See how COVID-19 has spread across the U.S. since March 1 using this interactive map.