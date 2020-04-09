US Coronavirus Updates: Mercy Crew Member Tests Positive; Federal Stockpile Nearly Depleted

The U.S. suffered its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic yet, with nearly 2,000 deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 14,817, according to Johns Hopkins University's website.

New York and New Jersey hit record deaths for a second day in a row. New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 6,000 on Wednesday, one day after the count officially eclipsed the number of those killed at the World Trade Center on 9/11.

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis in the U.S.:

USNS Mercy Crew Member Tests Positive for Virus

A crew member onboard the USNS Mercy, the Navy hospital ship docked in the Port of Los Angeles, has tested positive for COVID-19, a representative for the United States Navy said Wednesday.

"One medical treatment facility crew member on board the USNS Mercy has test positive for COVID-19," Public Affairs Officer Lt. Joseph Pfaff said.

The crew member is currently in isolation onboard the ship and will soon be transferred off to an isolation facility, the Navy said.

The diagnosis will not alter the ship's ability to care for non-coronavirus patients, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Americans have been told to practice "social distancing" to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but that hasn't prevented people across the country from lifting the spirits of those in need and saying thanks to those on the front lines of the crisis.

Federal Stockpile of Protective Equipment Nearly Depleted

The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face, shields, gowns and other medical supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press Wednesday that the federal stockpile was in the process of deploying all remaining personal protective equipment in its inventory. A small percentage will be kept in reserve to support federal response efforts, the department said.

The HHS statement confirms federal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing that about 90% of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments.