New York City Marathon 2023: Where to watch along the course

The New York City Marathon is set to get underway on Sunday with 50,000 runners across all five boroughs.

Groups start heading out on the 26.2-mile course beginning at 8 a.m. and friends, families, and spectators can watch from miles 3 to 26.

Marathon officials said no spectator viewing is allowed at the start or on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge. The race ends at 67 Street on West Drive, where there is a ticketed grandstand section or standing areas available inside Central Park.

The recommended viewing locations are:

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4)

Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8)

Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13)

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1)

First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18)

East Harlem (Miles 18-20)

Charity Cheer Zone, First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20)

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24)

United Airlines Zone at Columbus Circle

Race officials recommend taking the subway to navigate the course area on Sunday.

Here is the starting timeline from NYRR: