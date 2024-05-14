Husband and wife in their 80s killed in fire that broke out in NJ townhome

An overnight fire that broke out inside a New Jersey townhouse killed a husband and wife in their 80s, according to investigators.

The victims, who have not been identified, were found unconscious inside the West Orange home along Northfield Avenue. Fire officials said one victim was on the first floor while the other was on the second floor. First responders tried to perform CPR, but it was too late.

One of the victims on the upper floor was speaking with a neighbor, calling out for help, according to fire investigators. That individual at one point went back inside, presumably to look for their loved one who was also trapped by smoke.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the deadly blaze. Cellphone video from a witness showed smoke coming from the basement of the three-story townhome. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office was leading an investigation into the cause.

Fire officials said the couple was preparing to move and the home was cluttered, but the exits were clear.

"They were able to have a clear path to the doors, but unfortunately the smoke rise — and on the first and second floor, there was a heavy charge with smoke. So that’s why they were overcome," a West Orange fire official said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Neighbors described the victims as a loving couple.

"I think they met in Jamaica. They helped me out a lot, they helped us with the computers, and helped us take care of our cats," said Kirbee and Jeffrey Stern, who said they were longtime friends of the victims.

Another neighbor, Greg Peck, said he was waiting for his wife to come home just before midnight when he noticed something was wrong.

"I walked up to my apartment, I smelled some smoke. A woman was walking her dog, I said 'Dial 911! Dial 911! I smell smoke,'" said Peck. "I knew the old couple, they were nice people. They’ve been here for a long time."