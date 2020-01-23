What to Know Patrick Alford vanished from his foster home in the Starrett City housing development in Spring Creek on Jan. 22, 2010

He was 7 years old at the time; there's been no sign of them since

Amid their renewed search, the NYPD released a new age progression photo that shows what Alford could look like now

Patrick Alford just 7 years old when he vanished from his Brooklyn home 10 years ago this week. Authorities never found any sign of him.

On Wednesday, a decade to the day the bright-eyed smiling boy disappeared, the NYPD released a new age progression photo that shows what he could look like today, at the age of 17.

Alford has been missing since Jan. 22, 2010, when he disappeared from his foster home in the Starrett City housing development in Spring Creek.

Officials said at the time they believed Alford, who had been handed over to child services after his biological mother Jennifer Rodriguez was arrested on a shoplifting charge and admitted using drugs, may have run off in search of Rodriguez.

Authorities questioned relatives locally and as far away as Maryland and Florida but came up with no leads. Police said they received their last tip in 2014 but declined to say what it was or where it came from.

A few years ago, an attorney for the child's biological father said his client remained hopeful his son will come home and thanked the officers for their renewed efforts to find him. There's still been no sign of Alford.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.