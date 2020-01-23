cold case

New Photo Shows What Long-Missing Brooklyn Boy Could Look Like Now

What to Know

  • Patrick Alford vanished from his foster home in the Starrett City housing development in Spring Creek on Jan. 22, 2010
  • He was 7 years old at the time; there's been no sign of them since
  • Amid their renewed search, the NYPD released a new age progression photo that shows what Alford could look like now

Patrick Alford just 7 years old when he vanished from his Brooklyn home 10 years ago this week. Authorities never found any sign of him.

On Wednesday, a decade to the day the bright-eyed smiling boy disappeared, the NYPD released a new age progression photo that shows what he could look like today, at the age of 17.

Local

Jennifer Dulos 24 mins ago

Prosecutor: Husband in Missing Connecticut Mom Case Took Items From Her Memorial

Harvey Weinstein 6 mins ago

Harvey Weinstein’s NYC Rape Trial Turns to Accusers, Starting With Actress Annabella Sciorra

Alford has been missing since Jan. 22, 2010, when he disappeared from his foster home in the Starrett City housing development in Spring Creek.

Officials said at the time they believed Alford, who had been handed over to child services after his biological mother Jennifer Rodriguez was arrested on a shoplifting charge and admitted using drugs, may have run off in search of Rodriguez.

Authorities questioned relatives locally and as far away as Maryland and Florida but came up with no leads. Police said they received their last tip in 2014 but declined to say what it was or where it came from.

A few years ago, an attorney for the child's biological father said his client remained hopeful his son will come home and thanked the officers for their renewed efforts to find him. There's still been no sign of Alford.

Anyone with information on him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

cold caseBrooklynmissingPatrick Alford
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us