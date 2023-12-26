These NY and NJ laws will take effect in 2024

The new year is just around the corner -- and with it, will come new laws that'll take effect in New York and New Jersey.

Here's a review of some of the more impactful pieces of legislation taking effect in 2024, affecting health, salary, taxes, consumer protection and more.

NEW YORK

Medicaid will cover doula services

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Gov. Kathy Hochul signed in November Legislation S.1867A/A.5435A which directs the New York State Department of Health to create and maintain a directory of doulas – birthing experts who provide physical, emotional and informational support before, during, and after the child-birthing experience. Also, doula services will be covered for all Medicaid enrollees starting on January 1, 2024.

“Our maternal and infant mortality rates are a disgrace,” Hochul said. “Expanding access to doula services is an effective, evidence-based strategy to support expectant parents and allow their babies to grow and thrive. As the first mom and grandma to serve as Governor of New York, I’m committed to doing everything in my power to tackle the disturbing rise in infant mortality.”

More information here.

Free menstrual products in private schools

Legislation S.5913A/A.113A, which was signed by Hochul in November, requires menstrual products to be provided to students for free in private middle and high school student restrooms.

“A stigma around menstruation and menstrual inequities continues to impact thousands of students in New York State. 25% of menstruating individuals do not have access to period products, which are a basic necessity that can be a burdensome expense for families. Without these products, students are likely to miss classes and school days. I’m proud to see my legislation signed by Governor Hochul so non-public school students have menstrual products accessible to them and strengthening our fight against period poverty. Menstruation is not a choice, but removing the barrier to product access is,” Senator Iwen Chu said.

Minimum wage increase

Starting January 1, 2024, New York's minimum wage will increase to $16 per hour in New York City, Westchester and Long Island, and $15 per hour for the rest of the state. Raising New York's minimum wage to keep pace with inflation will benefit hundreds of thousands of minimum wage workers across the state, Hochul said.

“On January 1, we are lifting New York’s minimum wage to help hard-working New Yorkers keep up with rising costs and continue supporting their families,” the Democrat said. “If you are a minimum wage worker and you don’t see this increase in your paycheck next year, I urge you to file a wage complaint with the Department of Labor to make sure that you are getting the wage increase you deserve.”

Legislation to strengthen workers’ rights in New York state

Legislation (S. 2518/A. 836) prohibits employers from requesting or requiring usernames, login information, and passwords, of personal accounts as a condition of hiring, as a condition of employment, or for use in a disciplinary action.

“As our lives move increasingly online, we have to set guardrails around a worker’s privacy. With this legislation, we are leveling out an imbalance that puts workers in a position of feeling like they have to agree to demands their boss demands of them. I would like to thank Governor Hochul for her continued partnership on making New York a state that looks out for the rights of working people,” Senator Jessica Ramos said.

Protect NYCHA tenants

Hochul signed in November legislation S7456 requiring New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) to provide 24 -hour written notice if a utility or government agency advises NYCHA that the water is unsafe for drinking or cooking. It further requires the New York City Housing Authority to establish measures to ensure that all contractors and subcontractors engaged in the collection and testing of water samples comply with federal, state, and local laws, rules, and regulations relating to testing water quality.

“Every New Yorker deserves access to a safe and healthy home,” Hochul said. “New York has the highest percentage of renters of any state in the nation, and I’m proud to sign this legislation which will ensure tenants have additional, critical protections.”

Legislation to protect the rights of freelance workers

Hochul signed legislation S.5026/A.6040 in November, known as the “Freelance Isn’t Free” Act, which provides protections, rights and opportunities for recourse to freelance workers experiencing non-payment for their services.

The law extends protections to freelancers across all of New York State, building upon the NYC's Freelance Isn't Free Law, by adding oversight and enforcement from the New York State Attorney General’s Office. This law will protect freelancers by establishing a right to a written contract with certain terms, timely and full payment, and protection from retaliation and discrimination for exercising these rights. The Attorney General can bring actions to obtain remedies, including damages and civil penalties, on behalf of impacted freelance workers. Freelance workers would also have the right to pursue a private lawsuit to protect their rights under the new law.

More information here.

Legislation to support victims and survivors of crime

Hochul signed legislation S.214A/A.2105A in December to expand eligibility to victim compensation funds for victims and survivors of crime. The bill removes the requirement that victims provide documentation from law enforcement to be eligible for compensation and expands the window of time in which a victim can file a compensation claim.

More information here.

New school holidays

Hochul signed legislation to declare Asian Lunar New Year a public school holiday across New York State. Legislation (A.7768/S.7573) would ensure schools are not in session on Lunar New Year, underscoring Hochul’s commitment to supporting and protecting New York’s AAPI community.

The Democrat also signed legislation that makes Diwali a school holiday for New York City public schools. Legislation S.7574/A.7769 requires that all public schools in New York City be closed on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Indian calendar in each year, which is known as Diwali.

New Jersey

Free menstrual products in public schools

New Jersey will require school districts to offer free menstrual products to female students in grades 6 through 12 under a new law signed in August by Gov. Phil Murphy.



“When students can’t access the menstrual products they need for their reproductive health, the potential stress and stigma too often distracts them from their classes or forces them to skip school entirely – leading to social and academic repercussions that no one should have to face,” Murphy, a Democrat, said. “My administration will continue to prioritize the mental and physical health of New Jersey students by taking a holistic approach to supporting their well-being. Promoting menstrual equity in our schools is one crucial component of our ongoing efforts to ensure the success of young people throughout our state and promote equity at every level.”

Minimum wage increase

New Jersey’s statewide minimum wage will increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees on Jan. 1, 2024. This achieves – and exceeds – the goal set by legislation signed by Murphy in February 2019 to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour by 2024 for most employees.

Access to contraceptives

Murphy signed legislation S-275 earlier this year that will allow New Jersey pharmacists to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives to patients without requiring a prescription.

Patients are typically unable to access self-administered hormonal contraceptives, including contraceptive pills, patches, and rings, in New Jersey without first obtaining a prescription from a licensed healthcare provider. To reduce barriers to access to this critical family planning tool, the bill requires the issuance of a standing order authorizing pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives to patients without an individual prescription and identifying the contraceptives that pharmacists are authorized to dispense.

“While many other states are working to restrict access to reproductive health care – including contraceptives – our state continues to protect this fundamental right and expand access to this critical care on behalf of all who need it,” said Murphy. “The current requirement of an individualized prescription imposes an unnecessary burden on people who may be unable to afford or find the time to go to a health care provider for a prescription. Removing that requirement will promote health equity and ease of access to contraceptives to empower women to make their own reproductive choices."

Legislation expanding access to temporary protective orders

Law S-1517, signed by Muphy in July, authorizes the issuance of protective orders for certain victimized persons in situations for which domestic violence statutes do not apply due to a lack of familial or dating relationship between the victim and offending actor.

Specifically, the bill provides greater protections to individuals who have been victimized through abusive behavior, regardless of their current or prior relationship status to the alleged actor, by expanding the eligible acts for which a protective order may be obtained.

“After hearing the horrifying stories of victims, like Michele Albano’s daughter – who inspired this bill – our Administration recognized the need to expand access to protective orders to more than just victims of domestic and sexual violence,” said Murphy. “Far too many individuals fall victim to different kinds of abuse and are unable to escape it because of their lack of ability to attain a protective order against their abusers. Today, we hope to give these victims some relief and assurance that we are with them and we support them.”

Legislation to safeguard New Jersey consumers against unfair credit card surcharges

Sellers and businesses in New Jersey will now be prohibited from imposing certain credit card transaction fees on consumers under the law signed in August by Murphy. The law also establishes certain requirements that require businesses to notify people about any charges that are made to the card.

Legislation A4284/S3508 seeks to protect New Jersey consumers by improving transparency and restricting unfair practices that disproportionately burden low- and moderate-income Garden State residents. Businesses face an average credit card processing fee of between 1.5% and 3.5%.

Legislation expanding eligible uses of sick leave for school employees

Murphy signed a bill (A-5060/S-3440) to expand eligible reasons for which a school district employee may use their sick leave.

Previously, school employees could only use their sick leave in connection with a personal disability due to an illness or injury, or if they or someone in their immediate household needed to quarantine due to a contagious illness. The new law expands the list of permissible uses for these employees.

To see the list go here.

Provision of critical flood risk information for homeowners and renters

Murphy signed bill S3110/A4783, which requires sellers of property and landlords to make certain notifications regarding flooding. Under the law sellers of real property and landlords must disclose knowledge of a property’s history of flooding, flood risk, and location in a flood zone or area. Additionally, the law requires landlords to notify tenants of the availability of insurance for renters through the National Flood Insurance program.

More information here.

Tax cuts

With the FY2024 budget, a total of 20 tax cuts for working and middle-class families and seniors have been enacted, including more than $2 billion in direct property tax relief for the second year of the ANCHOR property tax relief program.

More information here.