New Jersey's Unemployment Rate Falls Slightly Amid Job Gains

New Jersey’s unemployment rate fell slightly last month to 7.7%, according to state data released Thursday.

The state added 20,800 jobs overall in March, largely in the private sector, according to the state Labor Department. The largest increases were in leisure and hospitality, which gained 5,700 jobs, and education and health services, adding 4,200 jobs.

Meanwhile, the construction sector gained 3,800 jobs, followed by the trade, transportation and utility sector at 3,300 jobs. Public sector employment also increased in March, showing an 800-job increase.

The state’s unemployment rate in February was 7.8%.

