New Jersey Teachers Call on Gov. Murphy to Keep Remote Learning for Fall

New Jersey teachers are asking Gov. Phil Murphy to keep remote learning for the upcoming fall semester until it is completely safe for students to return to in-person learning.

In a joint letter to the governor on Tuesday, three teachers and school administration unions say the goal of having kids and educators back in school in September without exposing them to the coronavirus is "simply not achievable."

"The question of whether and when to reopen for in-person instruction is first and foremost a public health decision that cannot be left in the hands of nearly 600 individual school districts," the letter said. "The stakes are too high, and the consequences of a wrong decision are too grave."

The unions say they support Murphy's decision to have in-person learning again not only when the science and data say it's safe, but also when resources are available in school buildings.

Georgia State Sen. Ben Watson joined LX News to discuss the surge in coronavirus cases in his state. The Republican lawmaker said he thinks in-person learning for children is crucial after a viral photo of a school’s crowded hallways sparked criticism about reopenings.

As school children in other parts of the country go back to normal studies, teachers who are still on their summer break have been watching closely. In Georgia, a viral photo of a school’s crowded hallways sparked criticism about reopenings. The school later temporarily closed after nine people there tested positive for COVID-19, the district’s superintendent said.

“We have seen what is happening elsewhere in the country where, within a few days of opening, schools are having to transition to remote learning following outbreaks of COVID-19. Every day, through research and the experience of other states, we are learning more about the effects of this disease on children and their ability to contribute to community spread," the teacher unions continued.

Gov. Murphy and the state's department of education have yet to reveal detailed plans on what schools will look like next month but preliminary guidance released in June suggests the involvement of a hybrid approach of in-person and remote learning.

Roughly six weeks before the start of fall instruction, Murphy said parents and guardians would be allowed to opt-out of in-person education and choose all remote learning for their children when schools reopen this fall, but the first day of class is now four weeks away and parents are still without answers.

“We have repeatedly asked for universal statewide health standards, which have not been provided," the unions' letter continued. They also brought attention to inadequate levels of funding, staffing, equipment and facilities which could result in inequities in the level of safety of students in different districts.

The governor previously admitted there's no "one size" fits all approach to reopening schools but it's unclear if there will be any changes to the reopening plans. He's expected to hold another COVID-19 news conference Wednesday with other officials, including the interim education commissioner, NJ.com reported.