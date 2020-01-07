New Jersey

New Jersey Strip Mall Evacuated Over Pressure Cooker Find

The local fire chief said the pressure cooker "didn't look right" but didn't immediately elaborate more on what made it stand out

Glen Rock scene
News 4

A strip mall in New Jersey is being evacuated as authorities respond to the discovery of what the local fire chief described as a pressure cooker that "didn't look right" in a shopping cart.

The Bergen County bomb squad was called to the complex, which houses a deli, a farmer's market and other shops, on Prospect Street in Glen Rock after the item was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The evacuations were being ordered strictly as a precautionary measure. The Glen Rock fire chief didn't elaborate on what exactly "didn't look right" about the pressure cooker. Police and fire officials say there was no specific threat against the area or anyone in it prior to the pressure cooker discovery.

Local

Queens 14 mins ago

Mom, 10-Year-Old Son Hit by NYC Garbage Truck on Way to School: Cops, Witness

Storm Team 4 1 hour ago

More Rain and Snow Before Brief Cold — Then 60 Degrees for Tri-State This Weekend

No other details were immediately available. Chopper 4 showed the area completely cordoned off as officers canvassed the scene.

Glen Rock Police said only that Prospect and Woodvale streets near the Saddle River Road split would be closed until further notice.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New JerseyGlen Rock
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us