New Jersey Strip Mall Evacuated Over Pressure Cooker Find

A strip mall in New Jersey is being evacuated as authorities respond to the discovery of what the local fire chief described as a pressure cooker that "didn't look right" in a shopping cart.

The Bergen County bomb squad was called to the complex, which houses a deli, a farmer's market and other shops, on Prospect Street in Glen Rock after the item was discovered around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The evacuations were being ordered strictly as a precautionary measure. The Glen Rock fire chief didn't elaborate on what exactly "didn't look right" about the pressure cooker. Police and fire officials say there was no specific threat against the area or anyone in it prior to the pressure cooker discovery.

No other details were immediately available. Chopper 4 showed the area completely cordoned off as officers canvassed the scene.

Glen Rock Police said only that Prospect and Woodvale streets near the Saddle River Road split would be closed until further notice.