New Details In $1.3 Million in Jewelry Heist At Manhattan Home: How Thieves Got Inside

Exclusive new video and images show shot how two thieves pulled off a mysterious million-dollar jewelry heist inside a Manhattan home, as the accused burglars got their loot by smashing through a wall.

The video obtained by NBC New York shows the dastardly duo breaking into the front door of a Greenwich Village home near Morton Street and Bleeker Street just after 11 p.m. on May 6, police said.. The security camera footage shows the two men knocking on walls, according to detectives, while looking for a hollow spot.

"You think your residence is secure. You do everything possible to secure it and then somebody finds access through other means as breaking through a wall. These people came prepared," said Det. Scott Gomez, of the major case squad. "Your home is where you're supposed to feel safe."

The thieves stole a prized collection of 17 high-end watches from the home of a 72-year-old man, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"Our victim spent his entire life trying to acquire these things. Working hard and saving his money to acquire these things. So it's not a number or a value — it's priceless. These things are sentimental to him and his family," said Det. Gomez.

In all, the pilfering pair took about $90,000 in cash as well as $1.3 million in watches and other jewelry, according to police. The alleged thieves, one wearing an Adidas jacket, then took off in a newer model black Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading east on Bleeker Street.

The man who lives at the home was not injured during the robbery. It's not clear why the particular home was targeted, though high-end residential break-ins have been happening in the Village, with detectives saying they are trying to track down the teams.

Det. Gomez warned that for anyone approached to purchase one of the stolen watches, buyer beware.

"If we find somebody that did purchase that watch, they may be out of their money. There's no guarantee you're going to get your money back if you buy something stolen," said Gomez.

An investigation into the burglary is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.