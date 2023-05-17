Burglars Steal $1.3 Million in Jewelry, Watches After Busting Into Manhattan Home: NYPD

Two burglars forced their way into a Manhattan home and stole well over a million dollars in jewelry and watches, according to police.

The incident took place just after 11 p.m. on May 6, police said. The dastardly duo forcibly entered the home of a 72-year-old man near Morton Street and Bleeker Street in Greenwich village.

Once inside, the pilfering pair took about $90,000 in cash as well as $1.3 million in watches and other jewelry, according to police. They then took off in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading east on Bleeker Street.

The man who lives at the home was not injured during the robbery. An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made. Police released images of the suspects (above).

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Anyone with information in regard to the incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website.