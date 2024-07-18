Long Island

Nassau Co. issues advisory against bathing at 14 beaches due to stormwater runoff

The Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against bathing at 14 beaches Thursday.

The advisory is a precautionary measure for certain beaches that are known to be impacted by stormwater runoff due to heavy rainfall, which can increase bacteria levels.

The 14 beaches under the advisory are:

  • Centre Island Sound – Bayville
  • Creek Club – Lattingtown
  • Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown 
  • Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow 
  • Morgan Sound – Glen Cove
  • North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington
  • Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley
  • Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove
  • Ransom Beach – Bayville 
  • Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay
  • Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff 
  • Soundside Beach – Bayville
  • Stehli Beach – Bayville
  • Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

According to the health department, the advisory will be lifted at 6 a.m., on Friday, unless there is more heavy rainfall or tested water samples reveal high bacterial levels.

