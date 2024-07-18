Nassau Co. issues advisory against bathing at 14 beaches due to stormwater runoff

The Nassau County Department of Health has issued an advisory against bathing at 14 beaches Thursday.

The advisory is a precautionary measure for certain beaches that are known to be impacted by stormwater runoff due to heavy rainfall, which can increase bacteria levels.

The 14 beaches under the advisory are:

Centre Island Sound – Bayville

Creek Club – Lattingtown

Lattingtown Beach – Lattingtown

Laurel Hollow Beach – Laurel Hollow

Morgan Sound – Glen Cove

North Hempstead Beach Park – Port Washington

Piping Rock Beach Club – Locust Valley

Pryibil Beach – Glen Cove

Ransom Beach – Bayville

Theodore Roosevelt Beach – Oyster Bay

Sea Cliff Village Beach – Sea Cliff

Soundside Beach – Bayville

Stehli Beach – Bayville

Tappen Beach – Glenwood Landing

According to the health department, the advisory will be lifted at 6 a.m., on Friday, unless there is more heavy rainfall or tested water samples reveal high bacterial levels.